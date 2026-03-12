A sudden surge in demand for induction cooktops, triggered by India’s curbs on LPG supplies, has prompted kitchen appliance makers to ramp up production, testing supply chains for imported components.
LPG curbs: Induction cooktop makers struggle to meet demand as imported component shortage looms
SummaryLow inventory of induction cooktops and limited supply chains in key components are challenges for manufacturers as they try to figure out whether the surge in demand is sustainable.
A sudden surge in demand for induction cooktops, triggered by India’s curbs on LPG supplies, has prompted kitchen appliance makers to ramp up production, testing supply chains for imported components.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More