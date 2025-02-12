After 90-hour work week row, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of Larsen & Toubro has stirred another controversy over job migration and reluctance of employees to return to office.
While speaking CII’s Mystic South Global Linkages Summit 2025 in Chennai, the Chairman said that if you ask any tech emplyee to come to the office today, they would resign.
“If you tell him (IT employee) to come to the office and work, he says bye. And that's a different world altogether."
Further adding, he said, "Therefore, it is a funny world which we are trying to live in and many of us wearing slightly more white hair are trying to understand it. We have to see how to live with this world and have policies which are flexible to understand all this and take it forward,” he said, according to a The Economic Times report.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.