While speaking CII’s Mystic South Global Linkages Summit 2025 in Chennai, the Chairman said that if you ask any tech emplyee to come to the office today, they would resign.

“If you tell him (IT employee) to come to the office and work, he says bye. And that's a different world altogether."

Further adding, he said, "Therefore, it is a funny world which we are trying to live in and many of us wearing slightly more white hair are trying to understand it. We have to see how to live with this world and have policies which are flexible to understand all this and take it forward,” he said, according to a The Economic Times report.