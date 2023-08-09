L&T eyes green energy, plans to sell non-core biz as Naik exits

S. N. Subrahmanyan, the current chief executive of L&T will be taking over as the group’s chairman effective 1 October, while Naik, a legendary corporate leader, will head L&T Employee Trust, which, with 14%, is the largest shareholder in L&T and will benefit the most from the special dividend of ₹6 per share, which was announced as a “parting gift" for the shareholders on the eve of Naik’s departure.