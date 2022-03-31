L&T Finance raises Rs200 crore sustainability-linked loan from Societe Generale

Under the facility, L&T Finance has committed to achieving progress on three sustainability-linked key performance indicators (KPIs). These relate to responsible lending to women entrepreneurs especially in underserved communities; water positivity; and carbon sequestration. The sustainability-linked KPIs will be measured annually by an independent third-party assurer and the progress reported in the company’s annual report on sustainability performance. The company’s progress across KPIs will lead to either reduction or increase in interest rates on the credit facility.