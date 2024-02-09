L&T, Matrix chosen for green hydrogen scheme after Jindal India pulls out
Summary
- Jindal India had been granted a maximum subsidy of ₹444 crore to set up 300 MW of annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity. This has now been awarded to L&T Electrolysers
- The ₹17,490-crore scheme grants subsidies to companies for setting up electrolyser manufacturing plants in India
MUMB AI : L&T Electrolysers Ltd and Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd have been awarded subsidies under New Delhi’s flagship green hydrogen promotion scheme following a last-minute withdrawal by Jindal India Ltd, a BC Jindal Group company, said one person familiar with the development.