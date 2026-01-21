L&T bets $1 bn on inhouse forte to face Tata, Adani, Reliance in AI data centres
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Larsen and Toubro Ltd expects its billion-dollar bet on data centres to pay off, banking on its ability to control costs by owning land, physical infrastructure and servers. India’s largest engineering and construction company believes this end-to-end ownership will allow it to offer some of the cheapest services to clients, even as demand for data centres accelerates alongside the global push into artificial intelligence.