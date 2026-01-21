L&T bets $1 bn on inhouse forte to face Tata, Adani, Reliance in AI data centres

Jayanth Kolla, partner at technology consultancy firm Convergence Catalyst, said the cost advantage will be key for companies such as L&T. “These top conglomerates have all worked on the ability to control every part of a business. Technology is a nascent field, but owning stakes in strategic companies will allow India’s top conglomerates to have better grip on the technology infrastructure supply chain," he said. "But, much will depend upon how efficient a conventional conglomerate is in executing a digital-native business that requires vision. In the recent past, only Reliance's bet on 5G internet through Jio has paid off due to the vision of investing in infrastructure for the future. For L&T, execution will be key."