L&T wins large orders worth ₹2,500-5,000 crore for Delhi Secretariat buildings, Andhra Pradesh office towers

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday, 21 October, announced that its Public Spaces, Airports & Health (PAH) business vertical has secured two large construction orders in New Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

The engineering and construction major classifies orders valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore as large. However, the company did not disclose the exact value of the contracts in its official statement.

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The projects involve constructing two Common Central Secretariat buildings along Kartavya Path in New Delhi and two 47-storey office towers near the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre in Andhra Pradesh, according to the company's official press release.

L&T to build two Central Secretariat buildings in Delhi within 24 months The first contract, awarded by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), involves constructing the Government of India's Common Central Secretariat buildings 4 and 5 along Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

According to L&T, the two buildings will each comprise a basement, ground floor and seven upper floors, with a combined built-up area of 32.8 lakh square feet.

The company's responsibilities include structural and architectural works, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) installations, and external development.

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The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months. Following construction, L&T will also undertake operation and maintenance activities for five years.

Andhra Pradesh project to feature two 47-storey office towers The second contract has been awarded by the Andhra Pradesh government for the construction of two office towers in Amaravati.

The towers will be located on either side of the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre, forming part of the office infrastructure being developed in the state capital.

Each tower will comprise a basement, ground floor and 47 upper floors. Together, the buildings will have a total built-up area of 37.5 lakh square feet. Unlike the New Delhi project, the Amaravati contract has been awarded on a design-and-build basis.

L&T's scope of work includes shell and core construction, covering the principal structural components of the proposed buildings. The company expects to complete the Amaravati project within 30 months.

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Taken together, the two projects will cover approximately 70.3 lakh square feet of built-up area across four buildings.

L&T expands government infrastructure order book The latest orders add to L&T's portfolio of public infrastructure projects, particularly in the construction of government buildings and large institutional facilities.

The company said its PAH vertical has experience delivering customised public spaces in India and overseas.

The Mumbai-headquartered engineering conglomerate operates across EPC projects, high-tech manufacturing, products and services, with operations spanning multiple geographies.

The latest contracts add to L&T's project execution pipeline as the company continues to secure infrastructure orders across domestic and international markets.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.