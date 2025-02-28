Companies
Want a payhike? Clear an exam first, LTI Mindtree tells staff
Jas Bardia 4 min read 28 Feb 2025, 05:20 AM IST
Summary
- According to LTIMindtree employees, the competency exam is under a new framework called My Career My Growth, introduced last year for senior executives, and expanded to include more employees this year.
Top managers at LTIMindtree Ltd must clear a competency exam as part of the company's annual appraisal exercise, possibly the first in the country’s $286 billion IT industry.
