LTIMindtree asks employees to follow return-to-work mandate or lose leave
Summary
- An employee who does not come to the office for four days when they are supposed to will lose a day’s leave, according to the company’s work-from-office policy effective 1 September.
India’s largest information technology services companies are nudging employees back to work in the office. The latest is LTIMindtree Ltd, which has linked employee leave with its return-to-office mandate.
