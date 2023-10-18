LTIMindtree margin drops below FY24 guidance in Q2
Co confident of achieving guided margin for FY24; BFSI revenue down 1.1% sequentially
New Delhi: LTIMindtree, India’s sixth largest information technology (IT) services firm by revenue, saw its operating margin drop below its guidance of 17-18% for FY24. In its September quarter earnings, filed after the market hours on Wednesday, LTIMindtree reported operating margin of 16%, down 70 basis points (bps) sequentially. However, the company management said in its post-earnings press conference that it remains confident of achieving the guided margin, and has not revised its target for FY24.