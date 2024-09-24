When will LTIMindtree start delivering on its merger promise?

View from the C-suite

Sudhir Chaturvedi, director and president, markets, LTIMindtree, believes that the merger is working very well and the company is firing on all cylinders. “The merger was closed and the two organizations were integrated at speed," he told Mint. Backing his assertion of a smooth integration, Chaturvedi, who joined LTI about eight years ago from Infosys, said, “Clients did not see any disruption, they saw continuity and our client-satisfaction scores are better than before. This shows that the merger has been a success."