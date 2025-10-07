LTIMindtree seals largest deal yet with Paramount Global, worth atleast $585 million
Summary
LTIMindtree wins around $585-million vendor consolidation deal from Paramount Global, marking its biggest-ever contract and the first marquee win under CEO Venu Lambu.
LTIMindtree Ltd was the best-performing IT stock on Tuesday morning, rising 1.1%, after the country’s sixth-largest IT services firm announced Monday evening that it had won its largest-ever contract, valued at over $585 million over six years.
