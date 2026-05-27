Focusing on profitable growth: LTM CEO Venu Lambu

“My initial conversations with a few of Randstad’s clients have been very encouraging. They're very happy that they have got a partner who can give them a whole set of capabilities now including for their GCCs. So for me, it's a growth opportunity. Secondly, I wouldn't be overly concerned about whether $500 million will become 480, 490, or something like that. The point is that we have an aspiration of doubling our revenue in five years, and for that, access to the newer markets with an embedded capability is extremely important,” said Lambu.