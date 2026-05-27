Focusing on profitable growth: LTM CEO Venu Lambu

IT outsourcer LTM Ltd’s chief executive Venu Lambu is eyeing faster growth this fiscal year, driven by the company’s first acquisition, despite the rise of automation tools and macroeconomic uncertainties.
In a virtual chat with Mint on Monday, Lambu, who will complete a year as CEO on 31 May, said the focus now was on profitable growth.
“Growth fundamentally is the beachhead of any company, like life and oxygen. It solves many issues, whether it's employees' progression, our ability to invest in talent, giving returns to shareholders, and everything is centered around growth. Most importantly, profitable growth,” said Lambu.
Strong FY26 performance
In his first year as chief executive, LTM reported its fastest growth in three years when its revenue jumped 6% to $4.76 billion in FY26, compared to 4.8% in the previous fiscal year. LTM grew its revenue faster than the five larger peers. The company's net profit jumped 11.3% to $606 million in FY26.