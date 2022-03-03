L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), a global pure-play engineering services company, said on Thursday it has bagged a multi-year contract from European aerospace major Airbus, under its (EMES)3 (Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Services Strategic Suppliers) program.

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed. The engagement covers all Airbus divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates.

“With the (EMES)3 selection, LTTS has entered into a long-term commitment to provide best-in-class technology and engineering capabilities to the Airbus Group," LTTS said in a statement.

LTTS said it has scaled up operations across Airbus’ key geographic locations including Toulouse (France), which is poised to become the main R&D Centre of Excellence (CoE), serving LTTS’s aerospace customer portfolio.

LTTS has been a strategic supplier with Airbus global and its India subsidiary for more than a decade, providing engineering services across verticals like engineering, avionics, and digital.

Last year, LTTS was also selected by Airbus to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for Airbus’ Skywise platform as part of the ‘Skywise Partner Program’. Under this program, LTTS is supporting Airbus’s global customer base of airlines.

“Airbus Group is our esteemed customer with whom we have had a decade-long relationship which is further strengthened by our selection as an EMES3 supplier…The latest empanelment is a true reflection of LTTS being a focused technology organization with a strong engineering DNA stemming from the parent L&T group," said Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director, LTTS.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.