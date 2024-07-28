Luggage upstarts make a dent as young travellers shed their parents’ old baggage
- However, brands such as Mokobara, Assembly and Uppercase may find it hard to achieve the scale of incumbents such as VIP, Safari and Samsonite, mainly because they can't afford to do their own manufacturing and rely on China.
A slew of new brands has shaken up India’s staid luggage market in recent years, using a combination of stylish designs, innovative features and sustainable materials to woo young travellers. Whether they can dethrone incumbents such as VIP and Safari, which are synonymous with luggage in India, is another matter.