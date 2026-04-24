Ralph Lauren, Lanvin double down on India luxury market growth amid global slowdown

Sowmya RamasubramanianVaeshnavi Kasthuril
3 min read24 Apr 2026, 01:49 PM IST
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India’s luxury market, valued at $7.74 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $12 billion by 2028, outpacing global peers, according to Kearney.
Summary
Ralph Lauren India and Lanvin Group are expanding cautiously but strategically, betting on digital influence and cultural localisation to unlock India’s luxury consumption story.

BENGALURU: Even as global luxury demand shows signs of cooling, international brands are accelerating their India playbooks, betting the country’s still-nascent but fast-evolving luxury market will deliver long-term growth.

Ralph Lauren India and the Lanvin Group are sharpening their strategies to deepen their presence, expand retail footprints, and localize offerings in India as revenue growth slows in more mature markets. Both companies are adopting starkly different approaches in India.

Shubhi Sinha, brand head at Ralph Lauren India, said the company will continue expanding its physical presence while tapping demand beyond top metros.

Also Read | Smaller dials, quieter luxury reshape India’s ₹3,500 crore watch market

“We have about eight stores currently and plan to expand. There is a lot of value beyond metros as well,” Sinha told Mint in an interview, highlighting that demand is increasingly spread across the country due to strong digital awareness.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd is Ralph Lauren’s exclusive partner and operator in India, managing its retail stores and distribution.

India’s luxury consumer base is widening, spanning first-time buyers to long-time brand loyalists, according to Sinha. Awareness gaps have significantly narrowed as consumers track global fashion trends in real time, Sinha noted.

For Shanghai-based Lanvin Group, the approach is less about rapid store expansion and more about building cultural resonance. Celia Huang Laporte, global managing director (strategy, business development & licensing), Lanvin Group, said the company is prioritizing partnerships and localization to embed itself in India’s diverse market.

The Lanvin Group operates luxury brands including Lanvin, Sergio Rossi, Wolford and St. John Knits.

“We need to understand the market deeply. India is very fragmented with different languages and cultures,” she said, stressing the importance of local partners to scale effectively and create relevance. Lanvin is looking for partnerships to scale both offline and online sales in India.

Also Read | Luxury hotels are betting big on branded residences and serviced apartments

In 2025, luxury brands in India posted mixed results, with Gucci and Louis Vuitton reporting falling revenue while Hermès thrived. Economic uncertainty and inflation affected consumer spending, leading to a preference for heritage goods over fast-fashion items, Mint reported in March.

India’s potential

India’s luxury market – still relatively small compared to China or Europe – is increasingly seen as a high-potential growth engine. It was sized at $7.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to touch $12 billion by 2028, a growth rate that will outpace other luxury markets, according to estimates by Kearney.

In the global market, Kering S.A, the Paris-listed luxury conglomerate that owns brands such as Gucci, reported flat revenue of €3.57 billion in the first quarter of FY26, with Gucci’s sales falling 8% year-on-year to €1.35 billion. The Lanvin Group's flagship brand, Lanvin, saw revenue decline 30% to €57.6 million in 2025.

For Ralph Lauren, the India strategy hinges on a hybrid model combining physical retail expansion with strong digital engagement. Sinha said consumers across metros and smaller cities are now equally aware of global brands.

“A consumer sitting in Bengaluru, Delhi or Mumbai now has an idea of what’s happening in Paris Fashion Week,” she said, adding that even tier-II and tier-III markets are becoming increasingly relevant.

While apparel continues to dominate sales, categories such as accessories including bags and shoes are gaining traction. The company is navigating a broad consumer spectrum – from young aspirants to established luxury buyers.

Also Read | Indian luxury set for strong sales as West Asia war keeps affluent at home

Lanvin, by contrast, is taking a more ecosystem-led approach. Laporte emphasized that success in India will depend on aligning products with cultural contexts like weddings and other social events, which play a central role in luxury consumption.

“Luxury shopping here is more social with weddings, events and parties playing key scenarios,” Laporte noted.

India’s growth trajectory could be faster than it was in other luxury markets. While Europe took decades to mature and China about a decade, India could see a sharper acceleration as multiple brands enter simultaneously and awareness rises, according to Laporte.

About the Authors

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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