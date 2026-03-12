India’s luxury split: Hermès grows as Gucci, Dior lose momentum

Despite this, Delhi remained a stronghold for luxury brands. “Although some of these brands have expanded into other Indian markets, Delhi has remained a strong and stable market. Our malls, DLF Emporio and The Chanakya, in fact recorded growth in sales in all but one quarter of FY25. Any potential dip in overall luxury consumption may be attributed to macro-level disruption in Q1 FY25. In fact, this fiscal, we expect domestic demand for international luxury goods to rise, driven by narrowing home-country pricing gaps. This means luxury goods are now only 10-12% more expensive in India than their home countries, making local purchases increasingly attractive," Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head, DLF Retail, told Mint. The mall company houses most of the biggest luxury brands in the country.