A casual walk through India’s luxury malls was once an easy way to gauge how freely the country's rich were spending. Regardless of the broader economic conditions, boutiques were packed, and affluent shoppers queued up outside exclusive stores.
India’s luxury split: Hermès grows as Gucci, Dior lose momentum
SummaryIn 2025, luxury brands in India experienced mixed results, with Gucci and Louis Vuitton reporting falling revenues while Hermès thrived. Economic uncertainty and inflation affected consumer spending, leading to a preference for heritage goods over fast-fashion items, according to industry experts.
A casual walk through India’s luxury malls was once an easy way to gauge how freely the country's rich were spending. Regardless of the broader economic conditions, boutiques were packed, and affluent shoppers queued up outside exclusive stores.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More