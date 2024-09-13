Luxury brands’ new snag? Handbag arbitrage

A department store that has too much inventory left over at the end of the season can offload it to a parallel trader. Say the retailer paid a wholesale price of €400, equivalent to $442, for a luxury handbag that has a €1,000 sticker price but never sold. A daigou trader might offer anywhere from €420 to €520 for the bag, depending on the health of luxury demand, as part of a bulk purchase. The department store doesn’t make as much profit as it would selling the bag at full price to a shopper, but it avoids making a loss.