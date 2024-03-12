Luxury Quorum Club sells 5% stake to Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas in series A round
The company is also looking to expand its co-working portfolio under The Business Quarter brand, offering hospitality-first working spaces co-located with its clubs
Quorum Club Private Ltd, the parent company of luxury members-only club, The Quorum, has closed an undisclosed pre-series A funding round for a 5% divestment in stake led by Gruhas, a venture founded in 2021 by Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha and Abhijeet Pai of Puzzolana. Gruhas also focuses on early-stage, venture, and debt investments in proptech, cleantech, media and entertainment sectors. The club's existing shareholders including Alok Oberoi, Gurmeet Nihal Singh, Sabre Advisors, Shon Randhawa, Sattva Group, and Karanpal Singh have also participated in the round from whom it had also raised another undisclosed friends and family round of investment in 2016 when it was first set up.