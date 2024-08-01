Companies
Luxury resorts increase rates up to 60% for long weekends in August
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 01 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Summary
- Planning to get away from the city on the coming double long weekend between 15-19 August? Be prepared to shell out the big bucks for luxury resorts. But local staycations in your city, will become cheaper.
An interesting trend is playing out as India's 77th Independence Day approaches. With 15 August falling on a Thursday, and Raksha Bandhan on Monday, 19 August, a potential five-day long weekend beckons for those willing (and able) to take the Friday off. This has resulted in tariffs of holiday resorts shooting up across the country even as business hotels roll out discounts to retain business.
