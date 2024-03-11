Luxury travel aggregator Hype eyes global expansion amid profitable growth
The sibling-led venture is rewriting the playbook on premium travel experiences for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra HNIs
MUMBAI : Hype, a Bengaluru-headquartered luxury travel aggregator, is looking to expand globally as it charts a path in the elite travel sector. Founded by Raaghav Belavadi, a former group CEO at Accenture, and his sister Vijaya Belavadi, Hype aims to rewrite the playbook on premium travel experiences for high net worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra HNIs.