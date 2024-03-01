LVMH doesn’t have the luxury of pulling back from China
Nick Kostov , Stacy Meichtry , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 01 Mar 2024, 10:58 AM IST
SummaryThe country’s economy is sputtering and geopolitical tensions are rising, but Chinese shoppers are the growth engine for the maker of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hennessy.
PARIS—Over the past year, Bernard Arnault has made a habit of convening his inner circle at the headquarters of his luxury empire on the Avenue Montaigne for detailed briefings on a key topic: China.
