LVMH-backed L Catterton invests around $30 million in Healing Hands Clinic

Global private equity firm L Catterton has invested in Healing Hands Clinic, India’s largest proctology-focused specialist chain, according to a press release.

The investment size is pegged at around $30 million, according to people familiar with the matter, though the valuation of Healing Hands Clinic has not been disclosed publicly.

This marks the first external funding for Healing Hands, which has so far been bootstrapped since its founding in 2013.

The investment will support the expansion of Healing Hands’ network, which currently includes 36 clinics across 14 Indian cities. The company, founded by Ashwin Porwal, Snehal Porwal and Roshan Porwal, focuses on the treatment of conditions such as piles, fissures, fistulas and chronic constipation.

Rising sedentary lifestyles and greater awareness of minimally invasive procedures have increased demand for proctology services in India.

Healing Hands provides outpatient and inpatient care, combining conventional medical treatments with minimally invasive techniques and plant-based products. It has grown steadily over the past decade, establishing itself as the only specialist clinic chain in this niche segment.

The organization offers a franchise model for proctology centres: doctors can run branded outlets while Healing Hands handles much of the central capex/opex and provides training and operational support.

They claim to have introduced laser treatment for piles and fistulas for the first time in India, and offer diagnostic/therapeutic modalities like colon hydrotherapy, manometry, biofeedback, etc.

The announcement comes after L Catterton launched a $600 million consumer-focused fund in July this year. The fund completed a first close at $200 million and is targeting 7–9 mid-market deals, each ranging between $25 million and $150 million.

Investors include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which committed $30 million with an option to co-invest an additional $30 million.

L Catterton manages around $38 billion in equity capital across private equity, credit, and real estate. Since its founding in 1989, it has made 300+ investments in consumer businesses worldwide.

Globally, the firm’s portfolio includes healthcare brands such as ClearChoice, Ideal Image, PatientPoint, and FYidoctors, alongside consumer names like Peloton and Birkenstock.

Backed by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, L Catterton focuses on scaling consumer businesses across categories including food and beverage, healthcare-led services, restaurants and branded retail.