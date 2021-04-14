LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures

OPEN APP
Shoppers queue outside a Louis Vuitton luxury goods store, operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, in London, U.K., on Monday, April 12, 2021. Non-essential retailers as well as pubs and restaurants with outdoor space will reopen Monday across England after almost 100 days of lockdown, hoping pent-up demand will translate into strong sales. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
 Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 02:21 PM IST Reuters

PARIS: LVMH's shares rose to record highs on Wednesday after the world's biggest luxury goods company posted sales figures that showed it had bounced back far more quickly than expected in early 2021.

LVMH shares were up by 2.7% in early session trading, hitting new record levels, and also lifting up the shares of rival luxury goods companies such as Kering and Hermes.

Late on Tuesday, LVMH posted first-quarter revenues that even exceeded 2019 levels, before the pandemic.

Its like-for-like sales, which strip out the effect of currency changes and its acquisition of U.S. jeweller Tiffany, rose by 30% year-on-year in the three months to March to 14 billion euros ($16.75 billion).

"LVMH noted that Q1 was a 'good start to the year', but to us this is much better than 'good' and will once again stand as an absolute outperformance vs the rest of the sector," wrote JP Morgan in a research note.

LVMH shares are up by around 20% since the start of 2021.

($1 = 0.8360 euros)


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

