LVMH-backed L Catterton forms JV with former HUL chief Sanjiv Mehta for a new investment vehicle
L Catterton, which aims to deepen its presence in India, manages about $35 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate.
Consumer-focused private equity fund L Catterton, backed by French luxury brand LVMH, on Thursday said its Asia platform (LCA) will form a joint venture partnership with former Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) chief executive officer Sanjiv Mehta to develop a new investment vehicle.