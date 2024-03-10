LVMH’s Arnault Rivals Bezos and Musk in Wealth—and in Media Influence

Being featured in the magazine’s pages has long been considered a rite of passage for France’s aspiring prime ministers and presidents. Last month it ran an interview with the country’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, stoking expectations that he plans to mount a campaign to succeed Emmanuel Macron when the president’s term ends in 2027. Photographed on the phone in his office, his son on his lap, Darmanin, 41, told Paris Match that “his family allows him to put political difficulties into perspective."