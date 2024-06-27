Lynas bets on new rare earths products, breaking China stranglehold
Lynas Rare Earths plans to separate two heavy rare earths used in electric vehicles and electronic gadgets at its plant in Malaysia, a step that could help to loosen China’s grip on markets for the critical materials.