Lynas bets on new rare earths products, breaking China stranglehold

The U.S. and other countries have been looking to break China’s stranglehold on rare earths, although Western miners have faced headwinds from low prices, rising costs and stricter regulations. In Australia, the government provided miner Iluka Resources a loan to build the country’s first refinery for both light and heavy rare earths. Lynas’s Texas project is backed by the U.S. government and was conceived to supply the Department of Defense as well as commercial customers.