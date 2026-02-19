Macquarie, Blackstone among bidders for Welspun’s green arm
The deal comes close to a decade after BK Goenka’s Welspun Group sold its renewables portfolio to Tata Power. The company has appointed investment bank EY to help it look for buyers, Mint had reported.
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Global private equity majors and strategic infrastructure investors including Macquarie, Actis, Blackstone and Sembcorp are preparing to bid for a controlling stake in Welspun Group’s clean-energy arm, Welspun New Energy, at a valuation higher than was estimated just three months ago, people familiar with the development said.