Companies
Macrotech Developers accuses House of Abhinandan Lodha of forgery
Nehal Chaliawala 4 min read 03 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The flare-up indicates that the Lodha siblings continue to spar over the brand despite their mother's intervention, and an ongoing mediation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Lodha versus battle rekindled on Wednesday, with Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers Ltd accusing entities owned by younger brother Abhinandan of forging documents to gain access to the prized brand name.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less