Macrotech Developers accuses House of Abhinandan Lodha of forgery

“Following a detailed examination and verification of the relevant documents, the board convened a meeting today to review the facts. It is now evident to the company that the matter involves a clear case of misrepresentation and unauthorized use of its name and identity. The suit was filed by the company, and it was mistakenly understood as 'brother vs brother'. In reality, this is a case of Lodha–one of India’s leading real estate companies–addressing a serious instance of external misrepresentation. The company will take all action to protect its interests, as it may be advised," the spokesperson said.