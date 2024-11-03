Made in three minutes, feels like a sock: Are spray-on sneakers the future?
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
SummarySwiss brand On has developed a novel way of making shoes. Now it needs to scale up and win over consumers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ZURICH—Sneaker brand On first grabbed attention with a sole full of holes. Now it is betting on a shoe that is made with a spray and feels more like a sock.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less