Madhya Pradesh government suspends licence of Som Distilleries in child labour case. As many as 39 boys and 19 girls were rescued from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

Som Distilleries & Breweries is an ISO-certified group of companies manufacturing and supplying beer, IMFL (India-made Foreign Liquor) and RTD (Ready To Drink) beverages.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) with the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), led the crackdown at Som Distillery on Saturday.

Following the raid and rescue, shares of Som Distilleries plunged. The company attempted to shift the blame of child labour on one of its vendors.

The children were hardly paid any wages and transported daily by their employer in a school bus to work for 12-14 hours, The Hindu reported on Saturday.

SOM Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. fell as much as 16% in Mumbai on Tuesday — most in nine months — after an inspection by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), found that more than 50 children, including 20 girls, were working at its factory in the Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh.

The stock pared some of its losses later in the day.

(This is a developing story)

