Maersk says will invest $5 billion in India, but conditions apply
Summary
- Nearly 80% of this investment is contingent upon two factors - an extension of Maersk's concession for operating the Pipavav port and it winning a competitive bid to develop a terminal at the upcoming Vadhavan port. Maersk will also invest in developing ‘landside’ infrastructure in India.
Mumbai: A.P. Moller-Maersk has offered to invest up to $5 billion in India to expand its local operations, but about $2 billion of this is contingent upon the shipping and logistics major getting an extension of its 30-year concession for the Pipavav port in Gujarat that expires in September 2028.