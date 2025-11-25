Magenta Mobility eyes $50 million fundraise to expand EV logistics fleet
Summary
Backed by bp Ventures and Morgan Stanley, startup Magenta Mobility plans to scale its EV fleet and charging infrastructure as India’s e-mobility sector surges.
MUMBAI: Electric mobility startup Magenta Mobility, backed by bp Ventures and Morgan Stanley, has launched a process to raise up to $50 million, enlisting Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage the fundraise, two people familiar with the matter said.
