Magenta Mobility eyes $50 million fundraise to expand EV logistics fleet

MUMBAI: Electric mobility startup Magenta Mobility, backed by bp Ventures and Morgan Stanley, has launched a process to raise up to $50 million, enlisting Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage the fundraise, two people familiar with the matter said.

“The company will raise anywhere between $35-50 million to fund its expansion plans," one of the people cited above said, adding that revenues for FY26 are projected at ₹125-130 crore. Talks are reportedly at an advanced stage, and the final deal is likely to bring two new investors onto the cap table, the person added.

“The proceeds from the funding will be used towards its expansion plans including its EV (electric vehicle) fleet and charging infrastructure," the other person cited above said.

Both the people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private. Magenta and Kotak did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

This comes less than a year after Magenta raised around ₹100 crore in debt and equity in March. In 2023, the company closed a $22 million Series A round led by bp Ventures, the venture arm of British Petroleum which is headquartered in London, and Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure.

Founded in 2018 by Maxson Lewis, Magenta started as a public EV charging provider before pivoting to all-electric logistics. The company claims to be one of India’s largest providers of electric mobility for last-mile delivery, operating in seven cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Noida. It has also partnered with Jio-bp, part of bp’s joint venture with Reliance Industries, as the exclusive EV charging provider for its fleet, which the company plans to expand to 4,000 three- and four-wheel EVs.

Magenta’s revenue from operations rose to ₹35.51 crore in FY24 from ₹11.84 crore in FY23, while losses widened to ₹47.91 crore from ₹41.68 crore, according to an Inc42 report.

The company faces competition from EV logistics startups like Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility, and Fyn Mobility, as well as charging infrastructure providers such as ChargePoint and ABB E-Mobility. Some rivals have also raised funds recently, with Zypp Electric securing $6.5 million earlier this year and Yulu receiving ₹25.7 crore from Canadian auto-parts manufacturer Magna International in July.

India’s e-mobility sector is rapidly growing, reflecting a broader push toward sustainable energy. A 2025 EY report highlighted that the $62 billion energy transition market has increasingly focused on electric vehicles and related infrastructure, with e-mobility accounting for 49% of deal volume in 2024, up from just 6% in 2017.