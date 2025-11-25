Magenta Mobility eyes $50 million fundraise to expand EV logistics fleet

Founded in 2018 by Maxson Lewis, Magenta started as a public EV charging provider before pivoting to all-electric logistics. The company claims to be one of India’s largest providers of electric mobility for last-mile delivery, operating in seven cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Noida. It has also partnered with Jio-bp, part of bp’s joint venture with Reliance Industries, as the exclusive EV charging provider for its fleet, which the company plans to expand to 4,000 three- and four-wheel EVs.