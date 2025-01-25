Mahakumbh 2025: Akasa Air on January 25 announced special direct and connecting flights to Prayagraj from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. These flights will run from January 28-February 26 to cater to the increased demand for travel during the Mahakumbh Mela.

As per the airline's timetable, daily flights from the four cities will include a stopover in Delhi, while direct flights will operate only from Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, available on select days.

Mahakumbh is India's biggest festivals, which began on January 13 and will end on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri. Mahakumbh takes place once in 12 years.

Know Akasa Air's special flights details

Flt. Number From City (Airport) Departure Time Arrival Time Via Departure Time Arrival Time Flt. Numbe To City (Airport) Frequency QP 1807 Pune 07:30hrs 09:45hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagra Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 15:00hrs 17:15hrs QP 1808 Pune Daily QP 1405 Hyderabad 05:50hrs 08:10hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagraj Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 20:50hrs 23:05hrs QP 1409 Hyderabad Daily QP 1359 Bengaluru 05:00hrs 07:50hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagraj Daily QP 1145 Ahmedabad 05:40hrs 07:20hrs Delhi 10:50hrs 12:15hrs QP 1807 Prayagraj Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 18:40hrs 20:20hrs QP 1334 Ahmedabad Daily QP 1808 Prayagraj 12:50hrs 14:20hrs Delhi 19:45hrs 22:30hrs QP 1630 Goa Daily

Akasa Air's direct flights details to Prayagraj

Flight number From City (Airport) Departure Time Arrival Time To City (Airport) Frequency 28th January- 26th February 2025 (Direct) QP 1852 Ahmedabad 10:50hrs 12:30hrs Prayagraj Tue, Wed QP 1853 Prayagraj 13:10hrs 15:00hrs Ahmedabad Tue, Wed QP 1852 Ahmedabad 10:35hrs 12:20hrs Prayagraj Tue, Wed QP 1853 Prayagraj 12:55hrs 14:45hrs Ahmedabad Tue, Wed 15th February – 25th February 2025 (Direct) QP 1494 Ahmedabad 14:50hrs 16:55hrs Prayagraj Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun QP 1412 Bengaluru 08:40hrs 11:10hrs Prayagraj Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun QP 1412 Bengaluru 14:30hrs 17:00hrs Prayagraj Wednesday QP 1493 Prayagraj 11:50hrs 13:50hrs Ahmedabad Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun QP 1413 Prayagraj 17:35hrs 20:05hrs Bengaluru Daily

Key dates for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 4, 2025: Achla Saptami

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima