Mahakumbh 2025: Akasa Air on January 25 announced special direct and connecting flights to Prayagraj from Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. These flights will run from January 28-February 26 to cater to the increased demand for travel during the Mahakumbh Mela.
As per the airline's timetable, daily flights from the four cities will include a stopover in Delhi, while direct flights will operate only from Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, available on select days.
Mahakumbh is India's biggest festivals, which began on January 13 and will end on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri. Mahakumbh takes place once in 12 years.
|Flt. Number
|From City (Airport)
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time
|Via
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time
|Flt. Numbe
|To City (Airport)
|Frequency
|QP 1807
|Pune
|07:30hrs
|09:45hrs
|Delhi
|10:50hrs
|12:15hrs
|QP 1807
|Prayagra
|Daily
|QP 1808
|Prayagraj
|12:50hrs
|14:20hrs
|Delhi
|15:00hrs
|17:15hrs
|QP 1808
|Pune
|Daily
|QP 1405
|Hyderabad
|05:50hrs
|08:10hrs
|Delhi
|10:50hrs
|12:15hrs
|QP 1807
|Prayagraj
|Daily
|QP 1808
|Prayagraj
|12:50hrs
|14:20hrs
|Delhi
|20:50hrs
|23:05hrs
|QP 1409
|Hyderabad
|Daily
|QP 1359
|Bengaluru
|05:00hrs
|07:50hrs
|Delhi
|10:50hrs
|12:15hrs
|QP 1807
|Prayagraj
|Daily
|QP 1145
|Ahmedabad
|05:40hrs
|07:20hrs
|Delhi
|10:50hrs
|12:15hrs
|QP 1807
|Prayagraj
|Daily
|QP 1808
|Prayagraj
|12:50hrs
|14:20hrs
|Delhi
|18:40hrs
|20:20hrs
|QP 1334
|Ahmedabad
|Daily
|QP 1808
|Prayagraj
|12:50hrs
|14:20hrs
|Delhi
|19:45hrs
|22:30hrs
|QP 1630
|Goa
|Daily
|Flight number
|From City (Airport)
|Departure Time
|Arrival Time
|To City (Airport)
|Frequency
|28th January- 26th February 2025 (Direct)
|QP 1852
|Ahmedabad
|10:50hrs
|12:30hrs
|Prayagraj
|Tue, Wed
|QP 1853
|Prayagraj
|13:10hrs
|15:00hrs
|Ahmedabad
|Tue, Wed
|QP 1852
|Ahmedabad
|10:35hrs
|12:20hrs
|Prayagraj
|Tue, Wed
|QP 1853
|Prayagraj
|12:55hrs
|14:45hrs
|Ahmedabad
|Tue, Wed
|15th February – 25th February 2025 (Direct)
|QP 1494
|Ahmedabad
|14:50hrs
|16:55hrs
|Prayagraj
|Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun
|QP 1412
|Bengaluru
|08:40hrs
|11:10hrs
|Prayagraj
|Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun
|QP 1412
|Bengaluru
|14:30hrs
|17:00hrs
|Prayagraj
|Wednesday
|QP 1493
|Prayagraj
|11:50hrs
|13:50hrs
|Ahmedabad
|Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun
|QP 1413
|Prayagraj
|17:35hrs
|20:05hrs
|Bengaluru
|Daily
January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima
January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)
January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)
February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)
February 4, 2025: Achla Saptami
February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima
February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)
