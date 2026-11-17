Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Coal India Ltd's largest coal-producing subsidiary, has set a price band of ₹129-136 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), seeking a valuation of up to ₹90,000 crore ($9.6 billion) in what will be the largest listing of a state-owned entity this year.
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Coal India Ltd's largest coal-producing subsidiary, has set a price band of ₹129-136 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), seeking a valuation of up to ₹90,000 crore ($9.6 billion) in what will be the largest listing of a state-owned entity this year.
The share sale will open to institutional and retail investors on 19 November and close on 23 November, with a stock market listing expected on 27 November.
The share sale will open to institutional and retail investors on 19 November and close on 23 November, with a stock market listing expected on 27 November.
The offering comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 661.8 million shares, representing a 10% stake, by parent Coal India. At the upper end of the price band, the transaction is expected to raise ₹8,981 crore ($955 million). Since no fresh shares are being issued, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, with the entire amount accruing to Coal India.
Mahanadi's IPO marks the third stock market listing of a Coal India subsidiary in 2026, as the central government steps up efforts to monetize state-owned assets. Earlier this year, Coal India listed two smaller subsidiaries—Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), which attracted strong investor demand ahead of its January listing following a ₹1,071 crore offer for sale, and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), the group's engineering and consultancy arm, which made a muted debut in late March.
Addressing investor concerns that successive subsidiary listings could turn Coal India into a holding company and lead to a valuation discount of the kind typically applied to listed holding companies, the parent expects to remain relevant as a standalone business by expanding into ventures beyond coal mining and exploration.
"Coal India is deploying disinvestment proceeds, totalling nearly ₹11,900 crore across three sales in 2026, to build businesses in diversified sectors," Mukesh Agrawal, director of finance at Coal India, told Mint. "We want to become a company spanning coal, coal-to-gas, minerals, power and renewables," he said.
These diversification initiatives are expected to contribute 10% of the group's revenue over the next few years, having already generated ₹15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026.
Coal India re-rating
At ₹136 a share, Mahanadi Coalfields would command nearly a third of Coal India's valuation. The parent has a market capitalization of about ₹2.4 trillion and trades at seven times earnings. However, Agrawal said a sum-of-the-parts valuation approach, which could potentially lead to a re-rating of Coal India's stock, would have limited impact on the company.
"When Coal India lists subsidiaries, we offer 10% of the shares, and the market values them accordingly," he said. "For instance, we valued Bharat Coking Coal at ₹23 per share on our books. But upon listing, the market priced the same shares at ₹32 apiece, lifting the value of our 90% stake."
More subsidiary listings are in the pipeline. South Eastern Coalfields Ltd filed its draft prospectus earlier this month for an offer of 668 million shares, while Northern, Central, Western and Eastern Coalfields remain on the medium-term divestment radar.
Most of the 26 analysts tracking Coal India remain bullish on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. Nineteen have a buy rating, five have a hold rating and two recommend selling. Overall, the stock has a 12-month return potential of 9.4%.
Incorporated in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields is a key asset in the state-controlled coal sector. Operating primarily across the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields in eastern India, the company produced 218.3 million metric tonnes of coal in the financial year ended March 2026. This accounted for more than 28% of Coal India's total output and roughly a fifth of India's domestic coal supply.
Cash cow
While Coal India is taking on greenfield investments linked to the energy transition at the parent level, Mahanadi remains a ring-fenced cash-generating business, its chairman and managing director, Uday Anant Kaole, told Mint.
"Ours is a pure coal production company, so we will expand strictly in the direction of our core expertise. Any broader diversification, such as into critical minerals, is left to parent Coal India," he said.
On the financial front, Mahanadi Coalfields reported a 1.3% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹10,678 crore in FY26. Revenue also fell 2.6% to ₹30,550 crore. Over the same period, sales to the power sector declined 4.82%.
Addressing concerns about competition from renewable energy, Kaole told Mint: "Renewable energy is not denting our business. Last financial year, power utilities reduced their operating expenses by drawing down inventories, which temporarily weighed on demand. This year that trend has reversed as generators rebuild stockpiles."
Mahanadi Coalfields' shares were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com. Fellow subsidiary BCCL, which listed in January, is currently trading around 25% below its listing price, while CMPDIL, listed in March, has gained around 39% since its debut.