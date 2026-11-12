Maharashtra couple earns up to ₹50 lakh revenue growing saffron without soil in a 400 sq ft room, here's how they did it

Saffron, recognised as the world's costliest spice, is typically grown in the cold and dry climatic conditions in Kashmir. But a couple from Nagpur in Maharashtra has proved it wrong. They have found a way to cultivate saffron in a controlled indoor environment. In fact, they use a cultivation technology to grow saffron even without soil.

Nagpur couple's saffron business Akshay Holey and Divya Lohakare Holey from Maharashtra have successfully converted a 400-square-foot room into a saffron-growing facility. They use aeroponics, a soil-less cultivation technique, to grow saffron. The technique helps them create the specific climatic conditions required for the spice cultivation.

₹ 55 lakh initial investment, ₹ 1.3 crore revenue over five years The couple saw success after their initial attempt and eventually turned it into a business venture. Akshay and Divya invested in technology and expanded their production over time. The couple initially invested around ₹55 lakh to set up the venture. Reportedly, they bought around 100 saffron bulbs from Kashmir and planted them in a small 80-square-foot room at their home in the initial phase.

They later expanded to a 400-square-foot facility and launched Shaya Enterprises in 2023.

Over five years, their business generated cumulative revenue of ₹1.3 crore, according to a Times of India report, citing 30Stades.

Their production has reportedly grown over the years. Going by the report, the couple harvested a total of 45 kg of saffron last year. Between 2023 and 2025, the venture generated annual revenues ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh via their spice business in a controlled indoor setup.

Buyback scheme Beyond cultivating saffron themselves, Akshay and Divya are also encouraging others, including farmers, to explore the cultivation technique. They offer training programmes to those interested in adopting aeroponics.

Reportedly, the couple also have a buyback arrangement under which they purchase the saffron grown by trained farmers. This allows them to extend their cultivation model beyond their own unit.

“We wanted to integrate agriculture with technology and produce a non-perishable product with a good market demand. These factors could ensure good returns and the least likelihood of unsold inventory,” Divya told 30Stades.

Inspiration behind the business venture She shared that the inspiration behind the business came from her brother Pranay Lohakare, who lived in Canada. “My brother Pranay Lohakare lives in Canada and told us that a lot of people back there grow vegetables in their backyards. That culture is very prominent there. Lots of people rely on their homegrown produce. Our inspiration to grow saffron at our home came from there. We realised aeroponic cultivation is the way,” she told Startup Pedia.