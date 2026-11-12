Maharashtra couple earns up to ₹50 lakh revenue growing saffron without soil in a 400 sq ft room, here's how they did it

Saffron, recognised as the world's costliest spice, is typically grown in the cold and dry climatic conditions in Kashmir. But a couple from Nagpur in Maharashtra has proved it wrong. They have found a way to cultivate saffron in a controlled indoor environment. In fact, they use a cultivation technology to grow saffron even without soil.

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Nagpur couple's saffron business Akshay Holey and Divya Lohakare Holey from Maharashtra have successfully converted a 400-square-foot room into a saffron-growing facility. They use aeroponics, a soil-less cultivation technique, to grow saffron. The technique helps them create the specific climatic conditions required for the spice cultivation.

₹ 55 lakh initial investment, ₹ 1.3 crore revenue over five years The couple saw success after their initial attempt and eventually turned it into a business venture. Akshay and Divya invested in technology and expanded their production over time. The couple initially invested around ₹55 lakh to set up the venture. Reportedly, they bought around 100 saffron bulbs from Kashmir and planted them in a small 80-square-foot room at their home in the initial phase.

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They later expanded to a 400-square-foot facility and launched Shaya Enterprises in 2023.

Over five years, their business generated cumulative revenue of ₹1.3 crore, according to a Times of India report, citing 30Stades.

Their production has reportedly grown over the years. Going by the report, the couple harvested a total of 45 kg of saffron last year. Between 2023 and 2025, the venture generated annual revenues ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh via their spice business in a controlled indoor setup.

Buyback scheme Beyond cultivating saffron themselves, Akshay and Divya are also encouraging others, including farmers, to explore the cultivation technique. They offer training programmes to those interested in adopting aeroponics.

Reportedly, the couple also have a buyback arrangement under which they purchase the saffron grown by trained farmers. This allows them to extend their cultivation model beyond their own unit.

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“We wanted to integrate agriculture with technology and produce a non-perishable product with a good market demand. These factors could ensure good returns and the least likelihood of unsold inventory,” Divya told 30Stades.

Inspiration behind the business venture She shared that the inspiration behind the business came from her brother Pranay Lohakare, who lived in Canada. “My brother Pranay Lohakare lives in Canada and told us that a lot of people back there grow vegetables in their backyards. That culture is very prominent there. Lots of people rely on their homegrown produce. Our inspiration to grow saffron at our home came from there. We realised aeroponic cultivation is the way,” she told Startup Pedia.

Meanwhile, her husband, Akshay, told The Times of India that they opted to grow saffron specifically as it is expensive, high in demand and low in production in India.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.