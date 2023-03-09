Maharashtra to support early-stage startups with MVIC, join hands with 91Springboard1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:56 PM IST
- With MVIC, 91Springboard and the state government will offer services like incubation-related products and services like legal, financial, intellectual property, cloud and mentoring at preferential rates to startups in Maharashtra.
Aiming support early-stage startups, the state government on 9 March said it is launching the Maharashtra Virtual Incubation Centre (MVIC) in partnership with 91Springboard Business Hub Pvt. Ltd.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×