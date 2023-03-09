Home / Companies / Maharashtra to support early-stage startups with MVIC, join hands with 91Springboard
Back

Maharashtra to support early-stage startups with MVIC, join hands with 91Springboard

1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:56 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
As per details, 91Springboard will be providing access to the services either by itself or through suitably qualified service providers. Photo: iStockphotoPremium
As per details, 91Springboard will be providing access to the services either by itself or through suitably qualified service providers. Photo: iStockphoto

  • With MVIC, 91Springboard and the state government will offer services like incubation-related products and services like legal, financial, intellectual property, cloud and mentoring at preferential rates to startups in Maharashtra.

Aiming support early-stage startups, the state government on 9 March said it is launching the Maharashtra Virtual Incubation Centre (MVIC) in partnership with 91Springboard Business Hub Pvt. Ltd.

With MVIC, 91Springboard and the state government will offer services like incubation-related products and services like legal, financial, intellectual property, cloud and mentoring at preferential rates to startups in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: ADIA Nears Buying $500 Million Stake in India’s Lenskart

Apart from this, through MVIC, the government is seeking to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in state by providing a supportive ecosystem for startups to grow and scale their businesses.

According to the MVIC, startups can access resources and services remotely, making it convenient and cost-effective. Also, MVIC will offer access to co-working spaces, networking events, and other resources that can help startups grow and thrive.

As per details, 91Springboard will be providing access to the services either by itself or through suitably qualified service providers.

In the first phase, MVIC platform is being launched for 300 startups which are incorporated in Maharashtra and are recognized by DPIIT.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout