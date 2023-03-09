Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Maharashtra to support early-stage startups with MVIC, join hands with 91Springboard

Maharashtra to support early-stage startups with MVIC, join hands with 91Springboard

1 min read . 09 Mar 2023 Saurav Mukherjee
As per details, 91Springboard will be providing access to the services either by itself or through suitably qualified service providers. Photo: iStockphoto

  • With MVIC, 91Springboard and the state government will offer services like incubation-related products and services like legal, financial, intellectual property, cloud and mentoring at preferential rates to startups in Maharashtra.

Aiming support early-stage startups, the state government on 9 March said it is launching the Maharashtra Virtual Incubation Centre (MVIC) in partnership with 91Springboard Business Hub Pvt. Ltd.

With MVIC, 91Springboard and the state government will offer services like incubation-related products and services like legal, financial, intellectual property, cloud and mentoring at preferential rates to startups in Maharashtra.

Apart from this, through MVIC, the government is seeking to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in state by providing a supportive ecosystem for startups to grow and scale their businesses.

According to the MVIC, startups can access resources and services remotely, making it convenient and cost-effective. Also, MVIC will offer access to co-working spaces, networking events, and other resources that can help startups grow and thrive.

As per details, 91Springboard will be providing access to the services either by itself or through suitably qualified service providers.

In the first phase, MVIC platform is being launched for 300 startups which are incorporated in Maharashtra and are recognized by DPIIT.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
