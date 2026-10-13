MahaTransco said to pick Axis to lead $1 billion IPO, eyes June 2027 listing

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. (MahaTransco), the power utility owned by the state’s electricity board, has reportedly picked Axis Capital Ltd to lead a planned initial public offering (IPO) expected to raise around ₹10,000 crore (about $1 billion), according to two people familiar with the matter.
Besides Axis Capital, MahaTransco is also likely to have selected a syndicate of merchant bankers, including SBI Capital Markets, CLSA and Bank of Baroda, to work on the transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details remain private.