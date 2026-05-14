M&M fully exits CIE Automotive, accelerates shift to core investments

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has sold its entire stake in Spanish auto component maker CIE Automotive SA for €126 million, accelerating its strategy to exit non-core investments and fund fast-growing businesses such as automobiles, tractors and aerospace.

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In an exchange filing on 14 May, the company said that it has fully exited CIE Automotive SA through a share sale representing a 3.58% stake in the Spanish company. The full exit comes six months after it announced that it had sold 3.58% stake for €119 million in a bid to wind down its presence in the business.

“As a result, the holding of MOICML (Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) Limited) in CIE Automotive S.A. would become Nil and it would cease to be the associate of MOICML,” Mahindra said in the exchange filing.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) sell its stake in CIE Automotive? ⌵ M&M sold its entire stake in CIE Automotive to accelerate its strategy of exiting non-core investments and to fund fast-growing businesses like automobiles, tractors, and aerospace. 2 What was the financial outcome of M&M's exit from CIE Automotive? ⌵ M&M sold its 3.58% stake in CIE Automotive for €126 million, marking a complete exit from the partnership with the Spanish company. 3 How does M&M's exit from CIE Automotive align with its broader strategy? ⌵ This exit is part of M&M's strategy, initiated under Anish Shah, to divest from loss-making international businesses and non-core investments to focus on high-growth segments within India. 4 When did Mahindra and CIE Automotive initially form their partnership? ⌵ Mahindra and CIE Automotive entered into a deal in 2013 to create a global auto component business, merging Mahindra's component business into an entity called Mahindra CIE Automotive. 5 What is the significance of M&M's complete exit from CIE Automotive? ⌵ The complete exit signifies the end of M&M's partnership with the Spanish company CIE Automotive, further narrowing its portfolio of international investments.

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The stake sale comes after Mahindra’s exits from international subsidiaries and associate companies in Japan, Finland and Sri Lanka in the financial year 2026 (FY26) narrowed its portfolio of loss-making foreign companies, as the Mumbai-based conglomerate shrinks its international investments to back profitable businesses. In April, Mahindra announced that it will also exit the Turkey-based Erkunt Foundry business.

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The move comes at a time when the company is looking to invest in the Indian market to launch 16 cars in the next five years, which includes 10 internal combustion engine vehicles and 6 electric vehicles.

The exits from international subsidiaries and joint ventures in the three countries have helped Mahindra shed companies with total annual losses of about ₹313 crore or 2.2% of its consolidated profit of ₹14,073 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Mahindra and CIE Automotive entered a deal in 2013 to create a global auto component play and allow both the companies to benefit from each other’s presence in the Indian and European markets.

As part of the deal, Mahindra merged all its component business into an entity called Mahindra CIE Automotive, which saw CIE Automotive hold about 51% stake while Mahindra held 20%. The remainder was held by the public. Subsequently, Mahindra also picked up a 13.5% stake in the Bilbao, Spain-based company for €94.24 million.

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Since Anish Shah took over as group chief executive of Mahindra in April 2021, the company has been looking to exit loss-making international business and cash out of non-core investments to fund high-growth segments.

In 2023, Mahindra exited the Mahindra CIE Ltd, which was renamed as CIE Automotive India Ltd. The latest sale of the entire stake in CIE Automotive marks Mahindra's complete exit from the partnership with the Spanish company.

About the Author Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging...Read More ✕ Ayaan Kartik Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.