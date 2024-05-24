Mahindra Group is prioritizing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (Gen AI) to enhance customer experience, said Mohit Kapoor, group chief technology officer, Mahindra Group, at the Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“AI and Gen AI hyper-personalize the journey and offer significant value to the customer," he said, elaborating on how this fusion has revolutionized sectors, notably the automotive industry, where connected intelligent vehicles have become a standard, ensuring safer rides.

Highlighting a significant shift in lead generation dynamics, he said: “While previously, 50-60% of leads originated from walk-ins at car dealerships, now, only 20% begin with physical visits." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the impact of AI in product innovation, Kapoor cited the launch of the XUV700 three years ago. "It was almost the first car in its segment to feature layer level two autonomy, enabling the car to anticipate and react to potential hazards." Such advancements, powered by AI and vision technologies, have significantly enhanced both safety and driving experiences, he added.

AI application Kapoor elaborated on AI's diverse applications, including financial inclusion initiatives, and underscored Mahindra's dedication to responsible lending practices.

He also touched upon AI's role in manufacturing. “For instance, the detection of imperfections like specs or scratches on cars post-paint job, which traditionally required meticulous human inspection, has been revolutionized through the implementation of high-definition cameras and advanced computer vision algorithms." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also stressed the importance of cloud-based innovation, data privacy and cybersecurity. “(Initiatives such as) Mahindra AI ensures that insights and analytics derived from our data remain within the platform, offering unparalleled security and control."

Also Read: Tech Mahindra’s strategy gives hope, but watch out for risks along the way “As digitalization advances, measures such as data encryption, authorization, and authentication become imperative to safeguard sensitive information," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Kapoor, the Mahindra Group is committed to leveraging AI across sectors to enhance customer experience and operational efficiencies. “The critical role is to prioritize AI use cases and implementing robust data management practices for sustained innovation and growth."

Recently, Tech Mahindra partnered with IBM to facilitate the responsible adoption of GenAI worldwide, leveraging TechM amplifAI and IBM watsonx to bring new GenAI capabilities to enterprises.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!