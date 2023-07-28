comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:50:16
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Companies / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 58% on year to 352.66 crore
Back

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 58.2% jump in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 352.66 crore. The company had reported a net profit of 222.92 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was slumped 48.5% from 684.12 crore in Q4FY23. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price opened at 313.95 apiece on BSE.

The company's total revenue from operations rose 24% on year to 3,084.56 crores during the quarter ended June from 2,486.31 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to 3,125.41 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 2,498.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported in its exchange filing that total income for the quarter was Rs. 3,125 crore, up 25% year over year with help from the expansion of asset book. As disbursements improved, the Loan Book expanded sequentially by 4.8% to Rs. 86,732 Crore. At Rs. 12,165 crores, expenditures increased by 28% year over year.

According to a filing with the exchange, the quarter's net interest margin was 6.8%; net interest income, which was reported as 1,675 crore but grew to 1,675 crore YoY, was affected by the change in portfolio composition and higher interest costs.

Gross Stage 3 decreased somewhat from 4.5% in March to 4.3% in June because to targeted collection efforts, said the company in its filing.

A robust 21.2% represents the company's capital adequacy. Loans in Stage 3 continue to have a 60.1% provision coverage. In order to pay its obligations for three months, the company had a total liquidity cushion at June's end of about 9,350 crore.

“During the first quarter of FY24, the Company maintained its leadership position in Tractor and Mahindra Auto vehicle segments. The disbursement growth was broad-based across vehicle segments. Going forward, the Company shall focus on maintaining the market leadership in core segments, while accelerating growth in pre-owned vehicle segment, SME, Leasing and personal loans," said the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price closed nearly 4% down at 299.35 apiece on BSE.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 03:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout