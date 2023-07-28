Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 58% on year to ₹352.66 crore1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd's Q1 net profit jumps 58.2% YoY to ₹352.66 crore, but slumps 48.5% sequentially; stock opens at ₹313.95 on BSE.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 58.2% jump in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹352.66 crore. The company had reported a net profit of ₹222.92 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was slumped 48.5% from ₹684.12 crore in Q4FY23. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price opened at ₹313.95 apiece on BSE.
