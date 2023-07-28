Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd on Friday reported a 58.2% jump in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹352.66 crore. The company had reported a net profit of ₹222.92 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was slumped 48.5% from ₹684.12 crore in Q4FY23. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price opened at ₹313.95 apiece on BSE.
The company's total revenue from operations rose 24% on year to ₹3,084.56 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹2,486.31 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to ₹3,125.41 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹2,498.55 crore in the year-ago period.
The company reported in its exchange filing that total income for the quarter was Rs. 3,125 crore, up 25% year over year with help from the expansion of asset book. As disbursements improved, the Loan Book expanded sequentially by 4.8% to Rs. 86,732 Crore. At Rs. 12,165 crores, expenditures increased by 28% year over year.
According to a filing with the exchange, the quarter's net interest margin was 6.8%; net interest income, which was reported as ₹1,675 crore but grew to ₹1,675 crore YoY, was affected by the change in portfolio composition and higher interest costs.
Gross Stage 3 decreased somewhat from 4.5% in March to 4.3% in June because to targeted collection efforts, said the company in its filing.
A robust 21.2% represents the company's capital adequacy. Loans in Stage 3 continue to have a 60.1% provision coverage. In order to pay its obligations for three months, the company had a total liquidity cushion at June's end of about ₹9,350 crore.
“During the first quarter of FY24, the Company maintained its leadership position in Tractor and Mahindra Auto vehicle segments. The disbursement growth was broad-based across vehicle segments. Going forward, the Company shall focus on maintaining the market leadership in core segments, while accelerating growth in pre-owned vehicle segment, SME, Leasing and personal loans," said the company.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price closed nearly 4% down at ₹299.35 apiece on BSE.
