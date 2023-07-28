The company reported in its exchange filing that total income for the quarter was Rs. 3,125 crore, up 25% year over year with help from the expansion of asset book. As disbursements improved, the Loan Book expanded sequentially by 4.8% to Rs. 86,732 Crore. At Rs. 12,165 crores, expenditures increased by 28% year over year.

