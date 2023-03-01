Mahindra & Mahindra reports 8% surge in total sales for February
- According to a statement by the Mumbai-based auto giant, its domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 10 per cent to 30,358 units in February, up from 27,663 units sold in the same month last year.
In February, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a YoY growth of eight per cent with a total sales figure of 58,801 units, as compared to 54,455 units dispatched to dealers in February 2022.
