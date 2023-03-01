In February, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a YoY growth of eight per cent with a total sales figure of 58,801 units, as compared to 54,455 units dispatched to dealers in February 2022.

According to a statement by the Mumbai-based auto giant, its domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 10 per cent to 30,358 units in February, up from 27,663 units sold in the same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra says that its commercial vehicle sales increased from 23,978 units in February last year to 26,193 units last month. Meanwhile, the company's exports in February declined by 20% to 2,250 units, down from 2,814 units in the same period last year.

M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said the company continues to sell more than 30,000 SUVs per month.

"Our recent launches (Thar RWD and XUV400) have received a very positive response and we see good demand across our portfolio as well. We are monitoring and taking appropriate steps on the supply chain scenario of semiconductors, which continue to be dynamic," he noted.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is introducing a new variant of the Scorpio Classic called the Classic S5, which will be positioned between the Classic S and Classic S11 trims. This move has been likely made as the higher-spec Classic S11 is not selling as well due to its price proximity to the Scorpio N.

According to a report by Autocar India, the upcoming Scorpio Classic S5 variant will come with three seating configurations - a 7-seater with bench, a 7-seater with captain's chairs, and a 9-seater with bench. This is a significant improvement over the current offering, where only two out of the three options are available depending on the variant. Additionally, the sources suggest that the Classic S11 will also now have the 9-seat configuration option.