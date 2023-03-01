Mahindra & Mahindra reports 8% surge in total sales for February

According to a report by Autocar India, the upcoming Scorpio Classic S5 variant will come with three seating configurations - a 7-seater with bench, a 7-seater with captain's chairs, and a 9-seater with bench. This is a significant improvement over the current offering, where only two out of the three options are available depending on the variant. Additionally, the sources suggest that the Classic S11 will also now have the 9-seat configuration option.